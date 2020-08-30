Watch Now: Highlights: Cubs at Reds (1:41)

The cancellations continue, for all manner of reasons. Rotations have been shuffled and doubleheaders scheduled ... mostly, anyway. A positive test within the Athletics organization still has the potential to interfere, as does the upcoming trade deadline. There's so much up in the air right now that it's difficult to make any pitching recommendations that are entirely matchups-based.

It's kind of the whole point of this column, though. For recommendations that are only as good as their speculative matchup, keep in mind that it's all subject to change.

One thing you'll probably notice with the list I've currently assembled is how few two-start pitchers there are. It's just one of those weeks when you'd be stretching yourself too far to pick up an extra start. The more attractive plays are making only one.

With that said, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper pitchers for Week 7 (Aug. 31-Sept. 6)
headshot-image
Ian Anderson SP
ATL Atlanta • #48 • Age: 22
Matchups
at BOS, vs. WAS
ROSTERED
52%
After he one-hit the Yankees in his major-league debut, why wouldn't you roll with him in a two-start week?
headshot-image
Corbin Burnes SP
MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 25
Matchups
at CLE
ROSTERED
63%
Though the walks are worrisome, the stuff has been next to unhittable so far, and the Indians have struggled to score runs all year.
headshot-image
Triston McKenzie SP
CLE Cleveland • #26 • Age: 23
Matchups
at KC
ROSTERED
72%
Triston McKenzie's major-league debut, which saw him strike out 10 in six innings, was even more impressive than Ian Anderson's, but he had an uninspiring follow-up over the weekend. Still, you won't find a much better matchup.
headshot-image
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
Matchups
vs. CHW, vs. DET
ROSTERED
72%
He's always at risk of breaking down, but seeing as he managed to throw five one-run innings last time out, let's treat him like the upside play he is in a two-start week against a couple strikeout-prone teams.
headshot-image
Dane Dunning SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #51 • Age: 25
Matchups
at KC
ROSTERED
11%
After piling up 17 whiffs on 73 pitches in his debut against the Tigers a couple weeks back, Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings against these same Royals in his return Sunday.
headshot-image
Elieser Hernandez SP
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. TOR
ROSTERED
56%
The matchup is middle-of-the-road, but the slider has been excellent, piling up whiffs at a stud rate. If Elieser Hernandez keeps pitching this way, he won't be a sleeper for long.
headshot-image
Michael Pineda SP
MIN Minnesota • #35 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. CHW, vs. DET
ROSTERED
23%
The pitch count may be limited in his return from a season-long suspension Tuesday, but he has been working out at the alternate site and should be more stretched out for the more favorable of the two starts.
headshot-image
Justus Sheffield SP
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. TEX
ROSTERED
52%
Emphasizing the sinker has led to better command and three quality starts in four for Justus Sheffield. The whiffs could be higher, but against one of the majors' worse offenses this year, I'll roll the dice.
headshot-image
Dakota Hudson SP
STL St. Louis • #43 • Age: 25
Matchups
at CIN, at CHC
ROSTERED
57%
His pitch-to-contact approach makes him a liability in categories leagues, but his elite ground-ball rate makes him stable in points leagues. Take advantage of the two starts in that format.
headshot-image
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #41 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. CLE
ROSTERED
43%
The fastball has been playing up for Danny Duffy this year, making him a reliable contributor and respectable bat-misser so far. And again, the Indians lineup isn't one to fear.