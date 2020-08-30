The cancellations continue, for all manner of reasons. Rotations have been shuffled and doubleheaders scheduled ... mostly, anyway. A positive test within the Athletics organization still has the potential to interfere, as does the upcoming trade deadline. There's so much up in the air right now that it's difficult to make any pitching recommendations that are entirely matchups-based.
It's kind of the whole point of this column, though. For recommendations that are only as good as their speculative matchup, keep in mind that it's all subject to change.
One thing you'll probably notice with the list I've currently assembled is how few two-start pitchers there are. It's just one of those weeks when you'd be stretching yourself too far to pick up an extra start. The more attractive plays are making only one.
With that said, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Ian Anderson SP
ATL Atlanta • #48 • Age: 22
After he one-hit the Yankees in his major-league debut, why wouldn't you roll with him in a two-start week?
MIL Milwaukee • #39 • Age: 25
Though the walks are worrisome, the stuff has been next to unhittable so far, and the Indians have struggled to score runs all year.
CLE Cleveland • #26 • Age: 23
Triston McKenzie's major-league debut, which saw him strike out 10 in six innings, was even more impressive than Ian Anderson's, but he had an uninspiring follow-up over the weekend. Still, you won't find a much better matchup.
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
He's always at risk of breaking down, but seeing as he managed to throw five one-run innings last time out, let's treat him like the upside play he is in a two-start week against a couple strikeout-prone teams.
Dane Dunning SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #51 • Age: 25
After piling up 17 whiffs on 73 pitches in his debut against the Tigers a couple weeks back, Dane Dunning threw five no-hit innings against these same Royals in his return Sunday.
MIA Miami • #57 • Age: 25
The matchup is middle-of-the-road, but the slider has been excellent, piling up whiffs at a stud rate. If Elieser Hernandez keeps pitching this way, he won't be a sleeper for long.
MIN Minnesota • #35 • Age: 31
The pitch count may be limited in his return from a season-long suspension Tuesday, but he has been working out at the alternate site and should be more stretched out for the more favorable of the two starts.
SEA Seattle • #33 • Age: 24
Emphasizing the sinker has led to better command and three quality starts in four for Justus Sheffield. The whiffs could be higher, but against one of the majors' worse offenses this year, I'll roll the dice.
STL St. Louis • #43 • Age: 25
His pitch-to-contact approach makes him a liability in categories leagues, but his elite ground-ball rate makes him stable in points leagues. Take advantage of the two starts in that format.
Danny Duffy SP
KC Kansas City • #41 • Age: 31
The fastball has been playing up for Danny Duffy this year, making him a reliable contributor and respectable bat-misser so far. And again, the Indians lineup isn't one to fear.