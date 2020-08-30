Watch Now: Highlights: Cubs at Reds ( 1:41 )

The cancellations continue, for all manner of reasons. Rotations have been shuffled and doubleheaders scheduled ... mostly, anyway. A positive test within the Athletics organization still has the potential to interfere, as does the upcoming trade deadline. There's so much up in the air right now that it's difficult to make any pitching recommendations that are entirely matchups-based.

It's kind of the whole point of this column, though. For recommendations that are only as good as their speculative matchup, keep in mind that it's all subject to change.

One thing you'll probably notice with the list I've currently assembled is how few two-start pitchers there are. It's just one of those weeks when you'd be stretching yourself too far to pick up an extra start. The more attractive plays are making only one.

With that said, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.