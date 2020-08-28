Watch Now: Highlights: Game 1, Reds at Brewers ( 1:15 )

Lot of doubleheaders this week. Maybe even more to come with the recent number of cancellations.

It's getting really difficult to make matchups-based recommendations when the matchups are so regularly shifting, so I'm trying not to lean on them so much. Of course, chasing the hot hand isn't the best process either, so the criteria for this list has become pretty loose.

It's why it's always worth reminding you that it exists mostly for those trying to make the best of a bad situation. You shouldn't be rebuilding your entire lineup based on it, just patching the holes.

I also want to point out that Jesse Winker, Randal Grichuk and Ian Happ just missed the cutoff for this week's list, being rostered in too many leagues. They're all advisable plays — much more than the actual names on this list — if you're on the fence about any.

That said, here are the most advisable hitters among those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 7 (Aug. 31-Sept. 6) Jake Cronenworth 2B SD San Diego • #9 • Age: 26 Matchups @COL1, @LAA2, @OAK3 ROSTERED 66% This is maybe the one player on this week's list that I would be looking to play wherever I can (the triple eligibility helps). He's playing every day now, and as good as the base stats are, the expected stats are even better. Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups WAS4, @NYM3 ROSTERED 53% The rookie is off to a nice start, his exemplary plate discipline seemingly carrying over from the minors. There's a good chance he misses Jacob deGrom in that Mets series, too. Paul DeJong SS STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups @CIN3, @CHC4 ROSTERED 68% Recently back from a COVID-19 IL stint, Paul DeJong has been making lots of contact so far, which is encouraging since his best tool is power. Maybe he'll break it out this week, especially since Sonny Gray is the only one of the Reds aces he's scheduled to face. Brad Miller 3B STL St. Louis • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups @CIN3, @CHC4 ROSTERED 14% One of the hottest hitters over the past week, Brad Miller has become a fixture in the Cardinals lineup, at least against right-handers, which is mostly what they're facing in their seven games. He's a former 30-homer man who also showed big power potential for the Phillies down the stretch last year. Andrew McCutchen LF PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 33 Matchups WAS4, @NYM3 ROSTERED 67% The Phillies' leadoff hitter has been getting on base more often of late and has an optimal skill set for points league especially. Stephen Piscotty RF OAK Oakland • #25 • Age: 29 Matchups @SEA3, SD3 ROSTERED 36% As bad as Stephen Piscotty's 2019 was, he hit .360 with a 1.019 OPS against lefties and has three of those on the schedule this week. He has had a strong month of August, too, batting .298 with five homers and an .869 OPS. Asdrubal Cabrera 3B WAS Washington • #13 • Age: 34 Matchups @PHI4, @ATL4 ROSTERED 60% Particularly with Carter Kieboom out of the picture, you know the playing time will be there for Asdrubal Cabera, and you'll be able to tap into his underrated power bat for eight games this week. Nick Solak LF TEX Texas • #15 • Age: 25 Matchups @HOU3, @SEA3 ROSTERED 44% Nick Solak still has the look of a high-average hitter even if the hits haven't been there of late, but the Rangers haven't shied away from batting him high in the lineup. This week's matchups are the sort that could get him going. J.P. Crawford SS SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 25 Matchups @LAA1, OAK3, TEX3 ROSTERED 31% After disappearing for much of August, J.P. Crawford has again started hitting for extra bases and running as he did back during those first few days of the season. It's mostly bottom feeders that he's scheduled to face this week, so maybe you can get away with using him. Adam Duvall LF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 31 Matchups @BOS3, WAS4 ROSTERED 10% The Braves have the most favorable matchups of any team this week, and for now at least, Adam Duvall continues to play most every day. He's an all-or-nothing type but is perfectly capable of putting up a crooked stat line if his power stroke is working.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 7

1. Braves TOR1, BAL3, @MIA3

2. Yankees KC3, PIT2, CLE3

3. Cubs @TB1, BOS3, BAL3

4. Reds LAA4, OAK3

5. Blue Jays COL4, SF3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 7

1. Marlins NYY2, @PHI3

2. Tigers LAD3, @ARI3

3. Brewers @STL3, @CHW3

4. Royals @SD3, @LAA3

5. Angels @TOR3, WAS3