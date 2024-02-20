Giants manager Bob Melvin indicated Tuesday that Beck is in good position to win one of the spots in the rotation, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Beck, 27, pitched mostly in relief for the Giants in 2023, collecting a 3.92 ERA and 68:21 K:BB over 85 innings covering 33 appearances (three starts). He's mostly been a starter in the minors, though, and it sounds like he'll get a chance to be part of the Giants' rotation at least until Alex Cobb (hip) and Robbie Ray (elbow) are ready. Keaton Winn is the other likely candidate to slide in behind Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison.