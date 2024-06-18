Beck (arm) completed bullpen session Monday, MLB.com reports.

Beck was cleared to resume full baseball activities May 1, but the Giants have been having him proceed cautiously with his ramp-up program after he required surgery March 3 to address an upper right arm aneurysm. After weeks of steadily increasing his throwing distance off flat ground, Beck was finally cleared to advance to mound work. Given the pace of his rehab thus far, Beck wouldn't seem likely to make it back from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break.