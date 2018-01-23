Indians' Carlos Frias: Inks minor-league deal with Indians
Frias signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Tuesday.
Frias is back with the Indians after spending all of last season with the team's Triple-A affiliate in Columbus. The 28-year-old made 30 appearances for Columbus in 2017, posting an unsightly 8.05 ERA and 21:22 K:BB across 38 innings. He'll report to minor-league camp and should serve as organizational bullpen depth for the Indians in 2018.
