Mariners' Robinson Cano: Dealt with lower body issue in 2017
Manager Scott Servais said Cano was bothered by a lower body issue for the second half of 2017, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
This is the second consecutive year Cano has been hindered by lower body issues, though the issues have primarily limited him in the field and on the bases rather than at the plate, according to Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle. The veteran second baseman, who still hit .280/.338/.453 with 23 homers last season, is expected to be full healthy heading into 2018.
