Murphy went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old backstop came home with the Mariners' first run of the game on Kyle Seager's groundout in the second inning. Murphy had been on base courtesy of his first triple of the season, the latest milestone in a solid offensive campaign. Murphy is now slashing .272/.300/.519 across 170 plate appearances, and 19 (eight doubles, one triple, 10 home runs) of his 44 hits have impressively gone for extra bases.