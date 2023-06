The Marlins optioned Soriano to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Just four days after being promoted, Soriano will return to Triple-A. The 24-year-old reliver made one appearance in his latest stint -- a three-inning, 61-pitch performance in which he gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three. A.J. Puk (elbow) will return from the injured list as Soriano's replacement.