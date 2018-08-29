Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Slugs 17th homer
Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.
His eighth-inning blast off Matt Barnes gave the catcher 17 homers on the year, tying last year's career high. Realmuto appears to be wearing down at the end of a long season, slashing .188/.290/.325 through 22 games in August, but he's still provided some fantasy value with three homers, 11 RBI and two steals on the month.
