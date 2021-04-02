Sanchez's MRI revealed mild inflammation at the back of his right shoulder Friday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

All things considered, the news could have been a lot worse for Sanchez and the Marlins, though any shoulder issue is a worry for a pitcher. That's doubly true for a pitcher like Sanchez, who's already battled his fair share of injuries despite being just 22 years old. He doesn't have a clear timetable for his return, but he no longer seems to be in the mix for when the Marlins first need a fifth starter on April 14. Even when he's ready to make his season debut, the Marlins will likely continue to be very cautious with him given his health track record.