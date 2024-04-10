The Mets transferred Senga (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Senga's move to the 60-day IL doesn't necessarily indicate that he's hit a setback in his recovery from a right posterior shoulder capsule strain since he resumed throwing during the final week of March, though manager Carlos Mendoza noted Tuesday that the right-hander has yet to advance to mound work. Instead, Senga is essentially having to go through his own version of spring training all over again, so he'll be in store for an extensive ramp-up period that will now last until at least late May as a result of him being transferred to the 60-day IL. The transaction enabled the Mets to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for lefty reliever Tyler Jay, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Wednesday's game in Atlanta.