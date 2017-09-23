Mets' Michael Conforto: Status for start of 2018 uncertain
Conforto said he won't resume baseball activities for six months and can't guarantee he'll be ready for Opening Day, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
General manager Sandy Alderson originally said Conforto's recovery from shoulder surgery would take roughly six months, but it now appears that's how long it will take until he's able to resume baseball activities. With this updated recovery timetable, it seems Conforto will miss a chunk of spring training and possibly the start of 2018. He put together a healthy .279/.384/.555 slash line with 27 homers in 109 games prior to injuring himself, so he should immediately reclaim an everyday spot in the outfield once he's eventually healthy.
