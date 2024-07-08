Conforto went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.

Conforto opened the scoring with a two-run shot in the second inning and later brought home a run with an RBI groundout in the ninth. It was his first home run since June 26 and just the second over his last 25 appearances. Conforto is slashing .240/.306/.450 with 35 RBI and 26 extra-base hits through 67 games.