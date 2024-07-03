Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
As per usual, Conforto will retreat to the bench with a southpaw (Chris Sale) on the mound. Luis Matos, Heliot Ramos and Austin Slater will fill the outfield from left to right.
