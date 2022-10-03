Urias said Monday that he'll need 8-to-12 weeks to fully recover from his sprained right knee, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Urias won't require surgery to address the knee sprain that resulted in his placement on the 10-day injured list last week, but he'll still be in rest-and-rehab mode for the early portion of the offseason. Barring any setbacks that extend his recovery timeline, however, Urias should be back to full health in advance of spring training. The 28-year-old was a full-time infielder for the Orioles in 2022, seeing action in 118 games while slashing .248/.305/.414 with 16 home runs and one stolen base across 445 plate appearances.