O'Hearn will get reps in the corner outfield spots in spring training, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn still figures to see most of his time at first base or designated hitter to begin the year. The 30-year-old had success in a strong-side platoon role last season, slashing .289/.322/.480 over 368 plate appearances across a career-high 112 games. Adding the outfield to his skill set gives the Orioles more roster flexibility, but he probably won't play much there barring injuries to other players.