O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

After starting against right-handed pitchers in each of the past three games, O'Hearn will head to the bench Wednesday while southpaw Shota Imanaga takes the hill for the Cubs. With O'Hearn receiving the day off, Adley Rutschman will cede catching duties to James McCann and occupy O'Hearn's usual spot in the lineup at designated hitter.