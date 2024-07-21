O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers while he contends with a sore left knee, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 30-year-old had his left knee wrapped following Saturday's 8-4 win after he was hit by a pitch earlier in the contest, but the lefty-hitting O'Hearn likely would have been on the bench Sunday regardless of the injury since southpaw Andrew Heaney is pitching for Texas. O'Hearn will have Monday's team off day to rest up ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Marlins.