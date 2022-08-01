Johnson, who is about to undergo Tommy John surgery, was traded from the Rays to the Orioles as part of a three-team trade that sent Jose Siri to Tampa Bay and Trey Mancini to Houston, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was a very promising pitching prospect prior to suffering a torn UCL. He has premium stuff and logged a 3.00 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 27 innings at High-A this year. Given that he turns 24 in September and might not return to action until the 2024 season, it's possible the Orioles could convert him to a reliever in the coming years to fast-track him to the majors.