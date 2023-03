Johnson (elbow) was optioned Friday to minor-league camp by the Orioles, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Johnson was added to the 40-man roster in November to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. The right-hander was acquired in a three-way trade between the Orioles, Rays and Astros from Tampa Bay in August, and underwent Tommy John surgery a few days later. He likely won't be ready to help the Orioles until the 2024 season.