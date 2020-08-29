Mejia (thumb) has been hitting at the Padres' alternate training site and could be activated from the injured list in the near future, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Mejia was placed on the 10-day IL with a left-thumb bruise Aug. 17. He has resumed swinging the bat, though he hasn't yet reached a point in which he's ready to return. "He is progressing," manager Jayce Tingler said. "He's currently at USD, and he's getting a lot of at-bats. The hand continues to improve. All the reports from his game swings, he's taking baby steps forward from both sides of the plate." Cassavell notes that Mejia isn't likely to rejoin the Padres on their current road trip in Colorado, but he could be activated sometime next week.