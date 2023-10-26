Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Thursday that Rojas will have to earn the everyday center field job next spring, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Rojas slashed .302/.342/.430 over his first 164 major-league plate appearances during the 2023 regular season and became the Phillies' primary center fielder down the stretch, but the 23-year-old then went 4-for-43 (.093) in the playoffs as Philadelphia ultimately fell to the Arizona in the NLCS. Rojas jumped directly from Double-A to the majors in July and could perhaps spend some time at the Triple-A level to begin the 2024 campaign.