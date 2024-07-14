Rojas (forearm) will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Athletics, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rojas was out of the lineup for Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers after he had been hit in the forearm by a pitch a night earlier, but he returned to the lineup for the Phillies' 5-1 win in Thursday's series finale. He got the night off for Friday's series opener with Oakland but will pick up his second start in a row to close out of the Phillies' pre-All-Star-break schedule. Rojas hit a solo home run -- his third of the season -- in Saturday's 11-5 win, but he'll continue to provide most of his fantasy value on the basepaths (17 steals in 20 attempts) moving forward.