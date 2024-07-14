Share Video

Rojas (forearm) will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Athletics, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rojas was out of the lineup for Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Dodgers after he had been hit in the forearm by a pitch a night earlier, but he returned to the lineup for the Phillies' 5-1 win in Thursday's series finale. He got the night off for Friday's series opener with Oakland but will pick up his second start in a row to close out of the Phillies' pre-All-Star-break schedule. Rojas hit a solo home run -- his third of the season -- in Saturday's 11-5 win, but he'll continue to provide most of his fantasy value on the basepaths (17 steals in 20 attempts) moving forward.

