General manager Neal Huntington suggested last week that Frazier would open the 2019 campaign as the Pirates' everyday second baseman, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. "We feel good about Adam Frazier getting a chance to play second base on a regular basis and letting him go play one position," Huntington said.

With the Pirates declining Josh Harrison's 2019 team option, the path is finally clear for Frazier to seize control of a regular gig after being deployed mostly in a utility role during parts of three seasons in the big leagues. Despite the somewhat sporadic at-bats, Frazier has been an above-average contributor at the dish during his time in the majors, slashing .280/.345/.422 (106 wRC+). Frazier won't offer much power, but if he can claim a spot near the top of the order, he could be a sneaky source of runs and steals. It's the batting-average category where he'll supply the bulk of his value, however, especially coming off a season in which the MLB mean dipped to its lowest mark (.248) since 1972.