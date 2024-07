Frazier (thumb) has returned from his rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Frazier only required one rehab game with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, where he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout, before being cleared to return. Frazier is slashing .211/.297/.299 across 165 plate appearances with the Royals and should mix in at right field and third base.