Frazier will start at second base and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Though the versatile Frazier doesn't appear to have a permanent home at any one position, he's settled into an everyday role atop the batting order for Kansas City with MJ Melendez (ankle) landing on the injured list over the All-Star break. Frazier will serve as the Royals' table setter for the eighth straight contest, despite slashing an underwhelming .167/.259/.292 over the prior seven games.