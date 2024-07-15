Frazier went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Frazier's homer was his first since June 8. He's gone 4-for-19 (.211) with three RBI over five games since he returned from a right thumb strain. The Royals have used him at second base, third base, right field and designated hitter over the last week, which makes it appear Frazier has supplanted Nick Loftin as the team's top utility man. Frazier is slashing .211/.292/.307 with three homers, two stolen bases, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored across 185 plate appearances this season.