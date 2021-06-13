Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to Milwaukee.
Frazier was one of three Pirates to get on base multiple times, and the only hitter in the lineup with multiple hits. The second baseman saw his 13-game hitting streak snapped Friday, but it didn't take him long to bounce back. For the year, the 29-year-old is slashing .333/.393/.474 with two home runs, 24 RBI, 36 runs scored and 23 doubles across 275 plate appearances. He's now 4-for-8 in stolen base attempts.