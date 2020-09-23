Tucker (concussion) was shut down by the Pirates for the remainder of the season Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Tucker was placed on the 7-day injured list Thursday due to his concussion, and the Pirates will elect to keep him sidelined for the final few games of the regular season rather than attempting to rush him back. Barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old should be ready for spring training in 2021 after slashing .220/.252/.275 with 17 runs and eight RBI over 37 games this year.