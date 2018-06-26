Bell went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Mets on Monday.

The home run was his first in 77 plate appearances during the month of June. After going deep 26 times in 2017, the 25-year-old still only has five homers in 270 at-bats. He does have three career long balls in four games at Citi Field heading into Tuesday, however. Bell batted second in the lineup for the first time since May 19, 2017 as Pittsburgh looked to jumpstart its flagging offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories