Bibens-Dirkx won't start Thursday against the Twins and will likely work out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future.

With Tyson Ross (finger) not ready to return from the disabled list this week, the Rangers had an opening in the rotation for Thursday, but manager Jeff Banister opted against handing Bibens-Dirkx another turn. The right-hander was mediocre during his most recent start July 29 against the Orioles, conceding four runs on six hits (two home runs) and three walks over five frames, so Banister will see if A.J. Griffin (oblique), who looked strong during a four-start rehab assignment in the minors, can offer better production is his return from the 60-day DL. Bibens-Dirkx should be ticketed for mop-up duty as he heads back to the bullpen.