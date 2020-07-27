Andrus batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rockies.
Andrus hit out of the two-hole the first two games before deployed as the leadoff batter Sunday. Sunday's single was his first hit of the season; Andrus is 1-for-10 with three walks through the first three games. The Rangers are closely watching Andrus, who has experienced declining production the previous two seasons. General manager Jon Daniels indicated last September that Andrus needs to improve on his sub-.700 OPS of 2018 and 2019.