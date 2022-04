Leiter allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out four over four innings for Double-A Frisco in Saturday's game against San Antonio.

Leiter made his second start for Frisco, and his control was a little erratic. He needed 75 pitches (42 strikes) to complete his four innings and has walked five over seven innings. The good news is that the 21-year-old struck out 11 and allowed two runs on two hits in two starts, good for a 2.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.