The Rays placed Bethancourt on outright waivers Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bethancourt will join teammates on the waiver wire in an effort from the Rays to clear space on the 40-man roster. The 32-year-old backstop slashed .225/.254/.381 across 332 plate appearances in 2023 and could be picked up by another team in search of a backup catcher.