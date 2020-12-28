Wilcox is set to be traded from the Padres to the Rays in exchange for left-hander Blake Snell, pending a review of medical records, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Wilcox signed a record $3.3 million deal with the Padres after he was selected with the 80th overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft, and he spent the entire season at the team's alternate training site. The right-hander should get his first chance to play in the minors in 2021 as part of the Rays organization, where he'll work to develop his plus slider and plus changeup after a somewhat inconsistent performance at Georgia.