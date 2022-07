Chargois (oblique) will report to Triple-A Durham on Friday to continue his rehab assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 31-year-old began the rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League last week and will move up to Triple-A after two appearances. Chargois suffered the oblique strain during his first outing of the season April 8, so he'll likely require multiple outings in the upper minors before being reinstated from the injured list.