Chargois (1-0) picked up the win Sunday over the White Sox, giving up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander was called in with the Marlins down 4-3 in the top of the ninth, and Chargois got rewarded for his efforts when Jake Burger walked it off with a three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. Chargois has been very effective since making his season debut in mid-June, posting a 1.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB through 10.2 innings, and he could be working his way into the high-leverage mix for the Marlins.