Arozarena (undisclosed) is still absent from camp, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
He is the only Rays player who has not been seen on the field at all during camp. Arozarena was set to be a depth option anyway, and his inability to get work in thus far makes it even less likely that he sees notable playing time early in the season.
