Arozarena went 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Yankees.

Arozarena singled in the first inning, homered in the fifth and seventh and then added a double in the ninth. It was a massive day in what has been a solid July for the 29-year-old, as he has hit safely in 12 of 14 contests this month with three long balls and four steals. Since June 1, he has seen his average climb from .158 to .212 to go along with 14 home runs and 14 stolen bases across 388 plate appearances this season.