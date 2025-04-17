Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 11-7 win over the Reds in 10 innings.

Arozarena proved to be the difference-maker in Seattle's dramatic victory, homering off Emilio Pagan to tie the game 7-7 in the ninth inning before extending the Mariners' lead to 10-7 in the 10th with a two-run, two-out double. Arozarena has gone 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits and three stolen bases in his last three games. He's now slashing .212/.381/.485 with four homers, 14 RBI, eight runs scored and six steals through 84 plate appearances this season.