Arozarena went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old outfielder opened the scoring in the second inning by drawing a walk, stealing his 15th bag of the season and then coming home on a Josh Lowe single. Arozarena has reached base in 15 of 17 games this month, posting a .270/.352/.556 slash line in July with six doubles, four homers, five steals, seven RBI and eight runs as he digs his way out of an early-season hole. Even with the slow start, he's one of nine players so far to accumulate 15 homers and 15 steals in 2024.