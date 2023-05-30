site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Corey Kluber: Goes on paternity leave
Kluber was placed on the paternity leave list by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
Kluber and his family just welcomed a new baby, so he'll be away from the club for a few days. Ryan Sherriff is taking his spot in the bullpen.
