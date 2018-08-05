Red Sox's Ian Kinsler: Hopeful for quick return
Kinsler (hamstring) will likely be activated from the 10-day disabled list after the minimum, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Kinsler injured his left hamstring Friday night against the Yankees while motoring around the bases. The issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, so the Red Sox are optimistic that he'll return Aug. 14 after missing just 10 days. More news on his status should surface as his activation nears.
