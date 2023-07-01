Paxton (4-1) picked up the win in Friday's 5-0 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and two walks over 7.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

The Canadian southpaw delivered his longest outing of the season in a dazzling performance, generating 32 called or swinging strikes over his 110 pitches. Paxton has five quality starts in nine trips to the mound since coming off the IL in mid-May, posting a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB over 50 innings. He's set to make one more start before the All-Star break, which is likely to come at home next week against the Rangers.