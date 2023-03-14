Paxton (hamstring) played long-toss and did some dry throwing from a mound Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
"Dry throwing," as in he went through his throwing motion but didn't actually throw a ball. Paxton is progressing slowly but surely from a right hamstring strain but it's not clear when he might be ready to face hitters or pitch in a game. He is not expected to be ready at the start of the season.
