Paxton (hamstring) played long-toss and did some dry throwing from a mound Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

"Dry throwing," as in he went through his throwing motion but didn't actually throw a ball. Paxton is progressing slowly but surely from a right hamstring strain but it's not clear when he might be ready to face hitters or pitch in a game. He is not expected to be ready at the start of the season.