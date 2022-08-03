Paxton (elbow) threw two innings during a simulated game Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Paxton has been throwing bullpens over the last few weeks, and Wednesday's throwing session marked the first time that he's faced hitters this year. The southpaw hopes that he'll be able to rejoin the Red Sox sometime in mid-August, but he'll likely require several rehab appearances before he's cleared to return.
