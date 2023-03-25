Paxton (hamstring) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

This represents a significant step forward for Paxton, who, as Abraham notes, essentially had to start all over again with his throwing program after suffering a hamstring strain earlier this month. Paxton will not be ready for Opening Day and the lefty may end up needing a minor-league start or two to prepare for his return. Tanner Houck is expected to fill a rotation spot in the meantime.

