Paxton (hamstring) will throw live batting practice Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
This represents a significant step forward for Paxton, who, as Abraham notes, essentially had to start all over again with his throwing program after suffering a hamstring strain earlier this month. Paxton will not be ready for Opening Day and the lefty may end up needing a minor-league start or two to prepare for his return. Tanner Houck is expected to fill a rotation spot in the meantime.
