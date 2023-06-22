Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run, two total runs, two total RBI, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Turner knocked in half of Boston's runs in the loss, swatting a 447-foot solo shot in the third inning and singling home another run in the fifth. The veteran finished with his eighth multi-hit performance over his past 11 games, a red-hot stretch during which he's batting .432 (19-for-44) with four homers, 14 RBI, 12 runs and two steals. In his first season with the Red Sox, Turner has been a steady contributor, posting a .284/.364/.465 slash line along with 11 homers, 40 RBI, 45 runs and four thefts.