Red Sox manager Alex Cora said O'Neill (head) cleared the concussion protocol and will sit Tuesday and Wednesday against the Guardians before potentially rejoining the lineup Thursday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

O'Neill received eight stitches above his left eye after a collision with Rafael Devers on Monday, but the outfielder thankfully avoided a concussion. O'Neill will take a couple days to recover from the incident but should return to action for the series finale versus Cleveland.