O'Neill is expected to see most of his playing time for the Red Sox this season in left field, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Boston isn't giving up hope of Masataka Yoshida improving his outfield defense, but at the moment it sounds like most of his starts will be out of the designated hitter spot. The trickle-down effect means there's an opening in right field, where Wilyer Abreu looks like the favorite to start. Worth keeping in mind, however, is that the Red Sox have been connected to some free-agent outfielders, which would shake things up.